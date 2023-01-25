Kangana Ranaut slams celebration of films' success by 'flashing currency digits', Twitter calls her 'jealous of Pathaan'

Kangana Ranaut is back on Twitter

Kangana Ranaut is back on Twitter. After a suspension that lasted almost two years, the actress posted on her now unverified account on Tuesday saying it was ‘good to be here’. Within 24 hours, Kangana started a controversy with a Twitter thread where she lambasted the ‘crass’ film industry and its celebration of art by flaunting commerce. Many Twitter users felt that the timing of the tweet – on the release day of Pathaan – meant Kangana was hinting at its success.

In a three-tweet thread on Wednesday morning, Kangana wrote, “Film industry is so crass and crude that whenever they want to project success of any endeavour/creation/art they throw flashing currency digits in your face, as if art has no other purpose. It exposes their lowly standards and the kind of deprived lives they live.”

She added that art’s purpose is not to earn money and that some artistes were ‘polluting the fabric of the nation’. “Primitively art blossomed in temples and reached literature/theatres and eventually inside cinemas. It is an industry but not designed for major economic gains like other billion/trillion dollar businesses, that’s why art/artists are worshipped not industrialists or billionaires. So even if artists indulge in polluting the very fibre of art and culture in the nation they must do it discreetly not shamelessly,” her thread further read.

While Kangana did not name any film or artiste in particular, Twitter users responded by calling her jealous of the success of Pathaan. “She is jealous of Pathaan,” one person tweeted. Another added, “But numbers and digits show how much people like it.” Some users did agree with Kangana that art and commerce should not be mixed.

The Shah Rukh Khan film released in theatres on Wednesday to thunderous response. It has already registered the highest advance booking by any Bollywood film and is on course for a huge opening. The initial reviews from audiences and critics have been positive as well.