Kangana Ranaut lauds Tanushree Dutta’s courage

Among several others, Tanushree Dutta has found support from the firebrand actress Kangana Ranaut. Hailing her courage for speaking out, the Queen actress has been quoted saying, “I appreciate her courage to speak about alleged harassment that has been caused to her. It’s her and the accused’s fundamental right to speak about their experience of the same situation. Such dialogue is very healthy and it will bring about a lot of awareness.”

Stating that most men in India are pampered rotten by their families, she has said, “Raja betas need to be told the meaning of ‘NO’ as well. It is in the interest of society that the Raja betas are told what their parents fail to tell them. They must know that the fundamental human rights are the same for men and women.”

Talking about the kind of rape, harassment and teasing news reports we hear every other day, Kangana has also said, “I wonder if some of these zombies out there qualify to be a human. We need to and we all must share our stories. It will also bring a sense of shame and fear in them as they will know a girl can stand for herself at any point in time. Our life stories have no expiry date.”