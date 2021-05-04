'Heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved': Kangana Ranaut on Twitter suspension

After Twitter suspending Kangana Ranaut's account, the actor has given a reaction to it. The actor-filmmaker called out the creator of Twitter for suspending her page on account of racism. However, she said that it won't stop her from expressing herself. Kangana revealed that she has many platforms to give her opinion including her movies. She ended by writing that her heart goes out to the people of this nation.

Kangana stated, "Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do, fortunately, I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still there is no end to the suffering."

On Kangana's account suspension, Twitter Spokesperson told WION, "We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service."

Kangana has often been called out by netizens for her 'hateful' tweets and she left no stone unturned in slamming celebs, politicians, entrepreneurs and even common people vial her page.