Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account suspended, here's why

After sharing a series of controversial tweets, Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account has been suspended. The actor's Twitter page has been blacked out for violating rules. The actor has shared tweets about the West Bengal violence and demanded a presidential rule in the state. Kangana even tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take 'Virat roop' and tame Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee.

Calling Mamta an 'unleashed monster', Kangana had also tweeted, "We need super gundai to kill gundai... she is like an unleashed monster, to tame her Modi Ji please show your Virat roop from the early 2000s.

On Kangana's account suspension, Twitter Spokesperson told WION, "We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service."

Kangana had also shared a tweet which read as "Gangraped BJP worker by TMC goons, Indira Gandhi imposed emergency 39 times, and she told international media India does not care what you think to get lost, this gawar bloodthirsty dehati nation does not know the language of love Modi Ji, they need danda."

Kangana Ranaut has been tweeting controversial posts since the time she took over her account in 2020. From calling out on nepotism, farmer protests to people asking for oxygen due to the COVID-19 crisis, she left no stone unturned in criticising people.