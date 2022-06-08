Kajol reveals she never wanted to enter Bollywood, says she wanted a job with 'regular pay cheque'

Kajol/File photo

Kajol, along with her mother Tanuja, will be seen as the special guest on the ongoing season of Kon Honar Crorepati, the Marathi version of the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The My Name Is Khan actress took to her Instagram on Tuesday, June 7 to share few videos from the episode set to telecast this Saturday on June 11.

In one of the videos, Kajol can be seen saying that she never wanted to become an actress in the Hindi film industry and instead, wanted a job with a fixed salary. "I never wanted to become a part of the Bollywood or Hindi Film industry. I always wanted to do a job. A job where I could get a regular monthly pay cheque", the actress says in the clip.

Reacting to the same, the show's host Sachin Khedekar states that he is glad that Kajol didn't take up any other profession and chose acting, otherwise the people would have missed her brilliant performances in Indian cinema. Kajol's mother Tanuja, who has been the leading actress in Bollywood in 1960-70s, hilariously adds, "Think about the people in her office."

Talking about Kon Honar Crorepati, popular actor Sachin Khedekar was the host of the first two seasons before returning to the fifth season and is currently doing the sixth season. Swapnil Joshi hosted the third season and filmmaker Nagraj Manjule of Sairat fame hosted the fourth season.



Coming back to Kajol, the actress was last seen making her digital debut with the Netflix family drama Tribhanga in 2021. A relationship drama wih a dysfunctional family at its core, the film featured three generations of women reflecting on their life stories and choices. Tanvi Azmi played Kajol's mother while Mithila Palkar portrayed her daughter.