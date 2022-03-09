Kajol gives epic reply to fan who asked about Rani Mukerji's presence on Instagram

Bollywood actress Kajol has a great sense of humour, she often proves it. She never fails to make people laugh with her humour. Recently, she replied to a fan who asked her about Rani Mukerji on Instagram.

While interacting with her fans on social media, on Tuesday, one of the fans asked her about Rani Mukerji and wrote, “Plz Rani Mukherjee ke baare mai batao woh insta pe kyu nhi h and happy woman’s day." Replying to the social media user, he wrote, “Dialing Rani, this is serious!”

For the unversed, Kajol and Rani have together worked in films including ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ and ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’. Meanwhile, Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa got trolled for throwing attitude at paps when she walked out from a party. In a video that went viral on social media, Nysa, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor were seen walking out in stylish outfits. Needless to say, all the star kids were looking gorgeous. However, Nysa was seen ignoring paps in the video.

As soon as this post went viral, netizens started trolling her for her behaviour. One of them wrote, “Heroin wlai koi quality nahi in sab girls me... attitude to dekho.” The second one mentioned, “Jab tu movies me aayegi teri koi bhi movie aayegi tb hum public bhi aise hi attitude dikhayenge.”

The third one wrote, “She just forgot to shut the door as if uske daddy ayege door bandh krne attitude ka jawaab nhi Wah aur yahi log jab fame chayiye hota h tab public ke paav chatate h "promotions" ke naam pr.”

Another wrote, “She just forgot to shut the door as if uske daddy ayege door bandh krne attitude ka jawaab nhi Wah aur yahi log jab fame chayiye hota h tab public ke paav chatate h "promotions" ke naam pr.” One of the social media users wrote, “Whitening injections leke Nysa ke tevar dekho.”