Kabir Singh song 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage': Arijit Singh voices Shahid Kapoor's love and longing in this soulful ballad

After giving us the haunting 'Bekhayali' song from Kabir Singh, the makers of the Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer have dropped yet another soulful number from the film's music album. Titled 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage' the song has a melancholic Shahid Kapoor longing for his lost love interest Kiara Advani.

Right from the beginning of the song, we see Kabir (Shahid Kapoor) trying out various ways to cope up with the loss of his beloved Preeti (Kiara Advani). He takes to smoking, goes solo tripping on his bike, spends time alone doing everyday chores to distract himself but even as he does all of that, the fond memories of Preeti come back to haunt him regularly, leaving him helpless.

By the end of the song, we get glimpses of how after trying several measures to get over the loss of his beloved, Kabir finally slips into becoming an alcoholic. The pangs of separation are beautifully brought out in the lyrics penned and composed by Mithoon while Shahid Kapoor earnestly nails his expressions to the T.

And how can we talk about a soulful heart-wrenching melody without Arijit Singh, who has crooned the song to perfection. He once again proves that none can bring out the sense of loss in love quite the way he does in his singing.

Going by the trailer and the two songs that have been unveiled by the makers, Shahid seems to have truly lived the character of Kabir Singh. He doesn't seem to miss a single beat, be it his portrayal of an alcoholic or a medical student madly in love with Preeti. However, we do hope that we got to see a little more of Kiara Advani's character, rather than just having a few passing glimpses of her in the content pieces from the film. We hope the makers are reading this!

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh is a remake of South hit Arjun Reddy that starred Vijay Deverakonda. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on June 21.