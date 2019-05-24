'Kabir Singh' song 'Bekhayali': Grieving Shahid Kapoor is an alcoholic and substance addict in emotional track

The first song from Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh is out. Titled 'Bekhayali', it's a heartbreaking track picturised mainly on Shahid, who plays the titular role. The song shows how after separating from Kiara, Shahid drowns himself in alcohol, drugs and cigarettes. Despite being a top house surgeon, his personal habits take a toll on his profession and there's nothing he can do about it. The song shows a very short glimpse of Kiara.

During a flashback sequence, while going on a bike ride, Shahid and Kiara kiss passionately and even after meeting up with an accident they continue kissing each other. Which shows how intense their love for each other was. The song Bekhayali also shows Shahid's transition as Kabir Singh from being a leaner person to his beefed-up and heavy bearded look. He starts his day with alcohol and ends with the same. The song plays in the background and it's indeed heart-touching.

Check it out below:

'Bekhayali' is crooned by Sachet Tandon. The music is composed by Sachet-Parampara while the lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil.

Talking about Kabir Singh, the film is the official Hindi remake of Telugu hit film, Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles. Like the original, Kabir Singh is also directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde.

This is the first outing of Shahid and Kiara. The film is slated to release on June 21, 2019.