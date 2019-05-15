'Teri koi girlfriend nahi thi kya?': Shahid Kapoor BLASTS reporter for asking about kissing scenes with Kiara Advani

The makers of the Arjun Reddy hindi remake titled Kabir Singh, recently dropped its high-octane trailer. The film that stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the leads has already become the talk of the town. While Shahid Kapoor's portrayal of toxic masculinity and rebellious attitude became one of the talking points of the Kabir Singh trailer, another reason why it got a lot of attention is the fresh pairing of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani on screen.

In the Kabir Singh trailer, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani can be seen sharing a lip-lock. At the trailer launch event of the film, during the media interactions, one of the reporters quizzed Kiara about how many kisses one can expect in the film. To this, Kiara responded saying that she hasn't kept a count as yet. At this point, Shahid came to her rescue and added, "Ussi ka paisa hai (the money is for the kiss only)".

However, the matter didn't end there. At a later juncture during the press con, the same reporter once again repeated the question, and this left Shahid pretty miffed. He once again defended Kiara and said, "Teri koi girlfriend nahi thi kya kaafi time se? Maine kaha dekhna hai toh paisa dena padega. Yeh nahi bola paisa ussi ka hai! Woh hi tune samjha and aisa tere dimaag mein atka! Arrey pappi chhod kar koi sawaal puchho, acting bhi ki hai logon ne iss picture mein." (Looks like you haven’t had a girlfriend in a long time! I said if you want to see it [kissing scene], you will have to pay. I never said you will have to pay only for that. That’s what you assumed. Why do you have to only ask about kissing scenes? People have also acted in this film you know!).

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who had also directed the original Arjun Reddy featuring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead, Kabir Singh stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on June 21.