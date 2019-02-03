Kabir Khan to organise special training sessions for Ranveer Singh and 83 cast

The training for Kabir Khan’s 83 starring Ranveer Singh is on in full swing. Ranveer was spotted with his director at a sports ground recently and now we hear that Kabir has planned something special for his film's cast members (the ones announced and remaining ones too).

If recent reports are anything to go by, then Khan has organised a cricket camp for two-weeks in Mohali, which also happens to be Kapil Dev’s hometown. The training is reported to be held in April where the cast of the film will engage with cricketers to help them get the techniques right.

This would mean that the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev himself would train Ranveer Singh (who plays the cricketer's role in the film) in his hometown for over a fortnight. The Haryana Hurricane aka Kapil would also supervise other cast members.

Not just that, Kabir will also reportedly host an icebreaking session by the end of this month in Film City where the entire cast will be introduced to each other. Jiiva, Ammy Virk and Sahil Khattar have been announced to play the roles of Srikkanth, Balvinder Singh Sandhu and Syed Kirmani respectively. All the three actors will be making their Bollywood debut with this film, which follows the journey of Kapil Dev’s contribution and India’s iconic 1983 World Cup win.

The makers have been announcing a newer member of the cast with each passing day but we are still unsure about many cast members, including the lead actress. The makers have also left us curious if they are going to only introduce fresh faces with the film, considering what they have done by roping in Jiiva, Ammy Virk and Sahil Khattar.