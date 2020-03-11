Just another image of Shruti Haasan singing in front of Asha Bhosle

Apart from her acting career, Shruti Haasan has made a name for herself even as a singer. There was also a time when Shruti displayed her singing talent to none other but Asha Bhosle.

An image of Shruti Haasan singing to Asha Bhosle has been making rounds of the internet. Shruti can be seen in her school uniform in the image shared by her fan. Calling it a beautiful memory, Shruti shared that she was nervous that day since she had to sing in front of the legend.

"I LOVE THIS PICTURE I even remember this day and being so so nervous to sing in front of the legend herself! Such a beautiful memory - Thankyou so much for sharing," wrote Shruti alongside the image. The fan had posted the image writing, "Just a picture of @shrutzhaasan singing in her uniform."

See Shruti's image with Asha Bhosle here:

Shruti sang her first song at the age of six. The track featured in Kamal Haasan's movie 'Thevar Magan'. She made her singing debut in Hindi movies with 'Chachi 420'. She has also sang for 'Hey Ram' and 'Luck', a movie that also featured her in the lead role.