Juhi Chawla says it’s not good to watch IPL match with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘When KKR is…’

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla are not only good friends and co-stars but also the co-owners of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). As another edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is currently underway, along with thrill and entertainment, it also gives tension to the spectators and the owners as well. Recently, Juhi talked about why it's not good to watch an IPL match with Shah Rukh Khan.

In an interview with IANS, Juhi Chawla said that he and Shah Rukh Khan are not the best people to watch matches with and said, "IPL is always exciting. We all are in front of our television sets. When our team plays, it is interesting to watch them and we all are highly tense."

She further added, "It is not good to watch a match with him (Shah Rukh Khan) because when our team is not performing well, he vents his anger at me. I tell him to tell that to the team and not me. So we are not the best people to watch the match with. I think the same goes for a lot of owners. They all can be seen sweating while their teams play."

Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan have been one of the most loved onscreen couples. The actors have worked together in films like Bhoothnath, Darr, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Ram Jaane, Duplicate, Yess Boss, Raju Bann Gaya Gentleman, One 2 Ka 4 and more and most of them have been critical and commercial hits. They have not only been a hit jodi on screen but also share a close bond with each other and their IPL team, KKR, has emerged as the IPL champions twice so far, in 2012 and 2014 since the first edition in 2008.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan recently took the box office by storm with his back-to-back blockbusters in 2023. He made a comeback to films with Pathaan, which crossed the Rs 1000-crore mark, and then continued the streak with Jawan which was a bigger hit than Pathaan. Not only this, he ended the year with a bang as he collaborated with Rajkumar Hirani for the very first time for Dunki and the film emerged to be a box-office success despite the clash with Salaar. Juhi Chawla on the other hand was last seen in YRF's hit web series, The Railway Men which also starred Divyenndu, R Madhavan, Babil Khan, and KK Menon among others in key roles.

