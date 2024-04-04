Juhi Chawla says it’s not good to watch IPL match with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘When KKR is…’

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress who worked with many superstars, then quit acting at peak of her career, got married, is now set to..

Meet man, his net worth is Rs 1476960 crore, gained equivalent to Mukesh Ambani’s total worth in a year, he is…

'I have a home to...': Taapsee Pannu opens up on life beyond acting in first interview after marriage with Mathias Boe

Meet man, one of the richest in the world, is India's pharma magnate, his net worth is...

Meet man, born in India, moved to Pakistan, became billionaire, donated over Rs 6900000, he was country’s first…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress who worked with many superstars, then quit acting at peak of her career, got married, is now set to..

Meet man, his net worth is Rs 1476960 crore, gained equivalent to Mukesh Ambani’s total worth in a year, he is…

'I have a home to...': Taapsee Pannu opens up on life beyond acting in first interview after marriage with Mathias Boe

8 fruits to eat during heatwave for staying hydrated

10 most earthquake prone countries

9 inspirational messages by BTS' Jungkook

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

IPL 2024: Who Is Mayank Yadav? The New Pace Sensation Of India | Lucknow Super Giants

DC vs KKR: Meet Angkrish Raghuvanshi, A Rising Star For Kolkata Knight Riders | IPL 2024

DC vs KKR Highlights 1st Innings: Delhi Capitals Need 273 Runs To Win Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Meet actress who worked with many superstars, then quit acting at peak of her career, got married, is now set to..

Meet superstar who shot multiple films wearing one jeans, became actor by chance, now has massive net worth of Rs..

Juhi Chawla says it’s not good to watch IPL match with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘When KKR is…’

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Juhi Chawla says it’s not good to watch IPL match with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘When KKR is…’

Juhi Chawla reveals the reason why 'it's not good' to watch the IPL match with Shah Rukh Khan.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 09:37 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan at IPL match
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla are not only good friends and co-stars but also the co-owners of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). As another edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is currently underway, along with thrill and entertainment, it also gives tension to the spectators and the owners as well. Recently, Juhi talked about why it's not good to watch an IPL match with Shah Rukh Khan. 

In an interview with IANS, Juhi Chawla said that he and Shah Rukh Khan are not the best people to watch matches with and said, "IPL is always exciting. We all are in front of our television sets. When our team plays, it is interesting to watch them and we all are highly tense." 

She further added, "It is not good to watch a match with him (Shah Rukh Khan) because when our team is not performing well, he vents his anger at me. I tell him to tell that to the team and not me. So we are not the best people to watch the match with. I think the same goes for a lot of owners. They all can be seen sweating while their teams play." 

Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan have been one of the most loved onscreen couples. The actors have worked together in films like Bhoothnath, Darr, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Ram Jaane, Duplicate, Yess Boss, Raju Bann Gaya Gentleman, One 2 Ka 4 and more and most of them have been critical and commercial hits. They have not only been a hit jodi on screen but also share a close bond with each other and their IPL team, KKR, has emerged as the IPL champions twice so far, in 2012 and 2014 since the first edition in 2008. 

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan recently took the box office by storm with his back-to-back blockbusters in 2023. He made a comeback to films with Pathaan, which crossed the Rs 1000-crore mark, and then continued the streak with Jawan which was a bigger hit than Pathaan. Not only this, he ended the year with a bang as he collaborated with Rajkumar Hirani for the very first time for Dunki and the film emerged to be a box-office success despite the clash with Salaar. Juhi Chawla on the other hand was last seen in YRF's hit web series, The Railway Men which also starred Divyenndu, R Madhavan, Babil Khan, and KK Menon among others in key roles. 

Read Juhi Chawla opens up on signing bail bond for Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in drugs case: 'We didn’t know it was...'

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This man discovers his grandparents bought SBI shares in 1994 for Rs 500, now worth Rs…

American healthcare academy extends helping hand: Free training programs, volunteering initiatives for community health

Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Not Crew, Article 370, Kerala Story, Queen, Mary Kom, this is the highest-opening woman-led Indian film, had a star kid

Made in Rs 10 crore, this film earned Rs 106 crore, was rejected by 10 stars, became highest-grossing Indian movie in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement