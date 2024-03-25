Meet actor, who witnessed murders, was made to drink alcohol as a kid, tried to kill himself, then became India’s top...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who built his own Wifi to avoid expensive internet bills, now gets Rs 21 crore from government for…

Indian vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy extended, to now be played as…

Fire breaks out during Bhasma Aarti at Ujjain Mahakal temple, 13 priests injured

Meet Pallavi Dempo, an entrepreneur who is first woman to contest Lok Sabha elections in Goa on BJP ticket, is wife of…

Apple iPhone 14 Plus available at just Rs 14,999 in Flipkart Holi Sale after Rs 52,000 off, check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who built his own Wifi to avoid expensive internet bills, now gets Rs 21 crore from government for…

Indian vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy extended, to now be played as…

Apple iPhone 14 Plus available at just Rs 14,999 in Flipkart Holi Sale after Rs 52,000 off, check details

10 superfoods for healthy lungs

8 benefits of drinking hot water everyday

Superfoods rich in Vitamin B12

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

IPL 2024: IPL Finals Likely To Be Held In Chennai, Will MS Dhoni Play His Final Match At Chepauk?

MI Vs GT Highlights: Mohit Sharma Shines As Gujarat Titans Beat Mumbai Indians By 6 Runs | IPL 2024

RR vs LSG Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Beat Lucknow Super Giants By 20 Runs

Kangana Ranaut to contest Lok Sabha polls on BJP ticket from hometown Mandi: 'My beloved Bharat...'

Vishaal Asrani reveals challenges, apprehensions about directing Masha and the Bear LIVE: ‘We had to…’ | Exclusive

Kritika Bharadwaj calls Yodha 'huge deal', recalls doing work for free: 'Being in Karan Johar film...' | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor, who witnessed murders, was made to drink alcohol as a kid, tried to kill himself, then became India’s top...

Johnny Lever tried to kill himself when he was 13 because of his father who used to drink.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 25, 2024, 11:18 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Johnny Lever
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Everyone’s favourite Johnny Lever is one of the best comedians that we have in the industry. He never failed to make us laugh, he gave us the best memories during our childhood. However, life was not easy for him during his childhood.

In one of his interviews, he revealed that when he was a kid, he used to see murders daily. The actor mentioned he started drinking alcohol at a very early age. His father made him consume alcohol. While speaking to Mashable India, Johnny revealed why he left school after 7th. He said, "My father was an alcoholic, due to which he never paid any attention to us, but it was my elder uncle who paid us for our fees and ration. So after a while I got infuriated and left school. But I got a lot of love while I was in school, I used to imitate everyone."

“Even the teachers. My class teacher, Damyanti teacher, was very lovely. I am still in touch with her. When I left, she sent the students to call me and even wanted to pay the fees and clothes for me to join back the school,” he added.

He once mentioned that his father made him drink alcohol by saying 'drink it, your stomach will be cleared'.

When he tried to kill himself

While speaking to BeerBiceps, the actor revealed that he once tried to kill himself because of his father's alcoholism, but his mind changed his mind when he thought about his three younger sisters. In Hindi, Johnny said, “I faced challenges in childhood. I had to look after my family. There would be food only if I worked. My daddy would drink and he wouldn’t know what he was doing. He used to indulge in rowdyism. So many times I had thrown away his weapons.”

He added, “At the age of 13, I went to a railway track to commit suicide. I was fed up with my father. So I went on the track and the train was coming. Suddenly the faces of my three younger sisters appeared in front of my eyes saying, ‘what will happen to us?’ and I immediately moved away from the track.”

Saw murders

He also talked about the time when he saw murder for the time. He said, “When I was going to school in Class 3. I was 7 years old. Someone had murdered and thrown someone. It doesn’t feel good to speak about these things but I have seen all this.”

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This actor had blockbuster debut, but had no work for 11 years, lost all money, sold car, drove taxi, now is...

Amethi Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check dates, party-wise candidates, past results and other important details

Not Kangana Ranaut, but this actress was Anurag Basu's original choice for Gangster, she was rejected because..

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Who is Congress's Jaipur candidate Sunil Sharma, and why did Shashi Tharoor take a dig at him?

Meet actress with just 3 hits in 17 years, has 2 crore followers, MLA's daughter may contest Lok Sabha elections from...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement