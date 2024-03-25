Meet actor, who witnessed murders, was made to drink alcohol as a kid, tried to kill himself, then became India’s top...

Johnny Lever tried to kill himself when he was 13 because of his father who used to drink.

Everyone’s favourite Johnny Lever is one of the best comedians that we have in the industry. He never failed to make us laugh, he gave us the best memories during our childhood. However, life was not easy for him during his childhood.

In one of his interviews, he revealed that when he was a kid, he used to see murders daily. The actor mentioned he started drinking alcohol at a very early age. His father made him consume alcohol. While speaking to Mashable India, Johnny revealed why he left school after 7th. He said, "My father was an alcoholic, due to which he never paid any attention to us, but it was my elder uncle who paid us for our fees and ration. So after a while I got infuriated and left school. But I got a lot of love while I was in school, I used to imitate everyone."

“Even the teachers. My class teacher, Damyanti teacher, was very lovely. I am still in touch with her. When I left, she sent the students to call me and even wanted to pay the fees and clothes for me to join back the school,” he added.

He once mentioned that his father made him drink alcohol by saying 'drink it, your stomach will be cleared'.

When he tried to kill himself

While speaking to BeerBiceps, the actor revealed that he once tried to kill himself because of his father's alcoholism, but his mind changed his mind when he thought about his three younger sisters. In Hindi, Johnny said, “I faced challenges in childhood. I had to look after my family. There would be food only if I worked. My daddy would drink and he wouldn’t know what he was doing. He used to indulge in rowdyism. So many times I had thrown away his weapons.”

He added, “At the age of 13, I went to a railway track to commit suicide. I was fed up with my father. So I went on the track and the train was coming. Suddenly the faces of my three younger sisters appeared in front of my eyes saying, ‘what will happen to us?’ and I immediately moved away from the track.”

Saw murders

He also talked about the time when he saw murder for the time. He said, “When I was going to school in Class 3. I was 7 years old. Someone had murdered and thrown someone. It doesn’t feel good to speak about these things but I have seen all this.”

