Jiah Khan's sister accuses Sajid Khan of sexual misconduct, alleges 'he asked her to take off top and stay in her bra'

In the documentary Death In Bollywood on Jiah Khan's death, the late actor's sister levelled allegations of sexual misconduct against Sajid Khan. In the small clip which has made it on social media pages, Jiah's sister is heard saying that the late actor was asked to remove her top by Sajid during a script reading session and she came home crying after that. Kangana Ranaut retweeted the video and once again slammed the 'Bollywood mafia'.

In the video, Jiah's sister stated, "When she was asked by Sajid Khan to take her top off, she came home and cried. She said, "It was a rehearsal, she was reading the scripts and he asked her to take off her top and stay in her bra. She didn’t know what to do, she said ‘the filming hasn’t even begun yet and this is happening.’ She came home and cried."

Karishma Khan, Jiah's sister further said, "I have a contract, and if I leave, he’ll sue me and slander my name and if I stay then I’ll be sexually harassed, it is a lose-lose situation.’ So, she did do the film."

Talking about her own experience, Karishma went on to say, "I remember going to Sajid Khan’s house with my big sister and I remember being around the kitchen table, must’ve been like 16 at this stage. I was just wearing a strappy top and was leaned at the table and he was sort of staring and said ‘Oh she wants sex’. My sister Jiah immediately jumped to my defence and said ‘No what are you talking about’, and he said, ‘Look at the way she’s sitting’."

She added, "No she’s innocent, she’s young, she doesn’t know what she wants.’ And then we left shortly after that."

Meanwhile, retweeting the video, Kangana wrote, "They killed Jiah they killed Sushant and they tried to kill me, but they roam free, have the full support of the mafia, growing stronger and successful every year. Know the world is not ideal you are either the prey or the predator. No one will save you you have to save yourself."

Jiah Khan died in the year 2013 at the age of 25.