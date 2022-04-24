Jersey box office collection day 2: Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur starrer earns Rs 5.50 crore

Jersey/File photo

Jersey box office collection: Jersey is now off to a slightly better start after picking up the pace a bit. The Shahid Kapoor and Murnal Thakur film has generated Rs 5.50 crores on day two, according to early estimates.

Early estimates for Apr 23rd - Saturday.. Hindi



All-India Nett:



1. #KGFChapter2 - 17.50 Crs



2. #Jersey - 5.50 Crs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 24, 2022

Jersey opened on a low note and collected around Rs 4 crores. However, the collections are expected to grow as the audience has received the film positively. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted about the collection and said, "#Jersey Friday- Rs 4 cr nett approx. Saturday biz should witness growth."

A few days after announcing the new release date of Shahid Kapoor-starrer ‘Jersey’, producer Aman Gill has issued a statement citing the real reason behind the delay. According to Aman, the film was landed in a legal soup after writer Rajneesh Jaiswal claimed that `Jersey` had been plagiarised from his script.

The Bombay High Court has now ruled its decision in favour of ‘Jersey’ makers, and the film is all set to release on April 22.

"We were all geared up to release our film Jersey this holiday weekend, however, we didn’t want to go ahead and plan a release until the courts gave us a favourable order, and with a hearing scheduled for Wednesday, we had no time to plan for the Thursday release hence we decided to postpone the release by a week to 22nd April till we got such an order. Today on Wednesday we got a favourable order, which clears the way for our release next week 22nd April," Aman said.



