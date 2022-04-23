Jersey box office collection day 1: Shahid Kapoor's film beats Rajamouli's RRR, Thalapathy VIjay's Beast in USA

Jersey

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey box office collection has beaten Thalapathy Vijay's Beast, and SS Rajamouli's RRR on the first day of its release at the USA box office. Kapoor's film is a remake of 2019's Telugu film, whereas Vijay's film was released 10 days ago on 13th April. Still, Jersey has opened with $70,433 dollars and Beast has collected a mere $9,425 dollars to date.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted about USA box office figures of Indian films where KGF Chapter 2 is leading the list with $231,455 dollars, followed by Jersey, then SS Rajamouli's RRR $19,322 dollars, and Beast.

Talking about the domestic collection, Jersey opened on a low note and collected around Rs 4 crores. However, the collections are expected to grow as the audience has received the film positively. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted about the collection and said, "#Jersey Friday- Rs 4 cr nett approx. Saturday biz should witness growth."

#Jersey Friday- 4 cr nett approx. Saturday biz should witness growth .. pic.twitter.com/Gpsv35zWYy — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) April 23, 2022

In an exclusive interview with DNA, Mrunal opened up on the comparisons between Shahid and Nani and even shared her opinion on the performances of both the actors. The Dhamaka actress even credited Nani and Shraddha's brilliant acts as the main reason for signing the Hindi film.

"Oh my god, that's such a difficult question", Mrunal was surprised at first when asked to pick between Shahid and Nani. She continued, "They both have perceived the character beautifully and I must confess that Nani and Shraddha are the reasons why I am a part of this film because their performances were so amazing and they set a benchmark quite high."

Adding on to her answer, Mrunal told DNA, "Both the actors, be it, Nani or Shahid, you can't compare them. They both shine in their own way. I am just so happy that this story was earlier only limited to the Telugu-speaking audience and now it's a Hindi film and can reach out to the world. I am just happy that we are celebrating the story."