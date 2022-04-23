Jersey box office collection day 1: Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur's film earns Rs 3.7 crore

File Photo

Jersey, Shahid Kapoor's much-anticipated sports drama, is off to a sluggish start at the box office. According to early estimates, the film grossed between Rs. 3.60 and Rs. 4.00 crores on its first day.



The first day of business stunned the whole industry. While no one expected Jersey to do well at the box office, with estimates ranging from Rs. 5.50 to 6.50 crore, the film's debut has been disastrous.

Jersey's first-day box office has effectively shut down all prospects for the film, and it's mainly curtains down on opening day. From here on, the picture will need a miracle to even hit a total of Rs. 40 crores in the long term.



Early estimates for Apr 22nd..



Hindi Movies - All India Nett:



1. #KGFChapter2 - 12 Crs



2. #Jersey - 4 Crs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 23, 2022

Positive feedback has been received for the film. Shahid Kapoor's fans praised him for his role in the sports drama. After a screening, director Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also directed the original, earned a standing ovation.

A few days after announcing the new release date of Shahid Kapoor-starrer ‘Jersey’, producer Aman Gill has issued a statement citing the real reason behind the delay. According to Aman, the film was landed in a legal soup after writer Rajneesh Jaiswal claimed that `Jersey` had been plagiarised from his script.

The Bombay High Court has now ruled its decision in favour of ‘Jersey’ makers, and the film is all set to release on April 22.



Also read: Shahid Kapoor responds to Nani's tweet praising Jersey's Hindi remake

"We were all geared up to release our film Jersey this holiday weekend, however, we didn’t want to go ahead and plan a release until the courts gave us a favourable order, and with a hearing scheduled for Wednesday, we had no time to plan for the Thursday release hence we decided to postpone the release by a week to 22nd April till we got such an order. Today on Wednesday we got a favourable order, which clears the way for our release next week 22nd April," Aman said.