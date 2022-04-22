Shahid Kapoor responds to Nani's tweet praising Jersey's Hindi remake

Shahid Kapoor, Nani/File Photo, IANS

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor Friday took to his Twitter handle to South star Nani's tweet on Jersey's Hindi remake. Thanking nani for his kind words, Shahid wrote that was very big of him to be appreciating the film.

"Thank you. From one Arjun to another. Big love my friend. You have a big heart and that's what jersey is all about. More power to you.," Shahid Kapoor wrote in response to Nani's tweet about Jersey's Hindi remake.

Check out Shahid's tweet here:

Thank you. From one Arjun to another. Big love my friend. You have a big heart and that’s what jersey is all about. More power to you. https://t.co/mMOkevCH5T — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) April 22, 2022

On Friday, Nani, who headlined the Telugu version, took to Twitter and praised Shahid and the whole team after watching the remake. He wrote, "Watched #Jersey and our @gowtam19 again hit it out of the park. What performances and heart. @shahidkapoor @mrunal0801 #PankajKapoor sir and my boy Ronit. This is true good cinema.Congratulations."

Shahid Kapoor's cricket drama Jersey was finally released in theatres on April 22 and it seems like the makers have passed the test of remaking the hit Telugu film of the same name with a sixer as social media is filled with positive reviews about the movie.

Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey revolves around Arjun (played by Shahid), a failed cricketer who decides to fulfil his dream of representing Team India for his son. Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur are also a part of the film.