Jersey: Film producer reveals why release date of Shahid Kapoor's film changed

Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’, which was supposed to release on the 14th of April, will now be released on April 22. As soon as this news circulated, fans started assuming that the date has been changed due to its clash with Yash starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2.’

A few days after announcing the new release date of Shahid Kapoor-starrer ‘Jersey’, producer Aman Gill has issued a statement citing the real reason behind the delay. According to Aman, the film was landed in a legal soup after writer Rajneesh Jaiswal claimed that `Jersey` had been plagiarised from his script.

The Bombay High Court has now ruled its decision in favour of ‘Jersey’ makers, and the film is all set to release on April 22.

"We were all geared up to release our film Jersey this holiday weekend, however, we didn’t want to go ahead and plan a release until the courts gave us a favourable order, and with a hearing scheduled for Wednesday, we had no time to plan for the Thursday release hence we decided to postpone the release by a week to 22nd April till we got such an order. Today on Wednesday we got a favourable order, which clears the way for our release next week 22nd April," Aman said.

Earlier, ‘Jersey’ was supposed to release on April 14, the same day as `KGF: Chapter 2`. For the unversed, `Jersey`, which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, is the Bollywood remake of the National Award-winning Telugu film of the same name, featuring Nani.

A UAE-based film critic Umair Sandhu, who is also a Member of the Overseas Censor Board, had earlier reviewed the film and had all things nice to say about the Shahid Kapoor starrer.

Umair wrote in his Instagram Story that 'Jersey' is "a stunning narration with touching scenes, honest rendition of dialogue, apt performances, and sound technical values." He added Jersey is a "must-watch" film for "daring to be different".

As for Shahid's performance, the UAE-based critic wrote that the actor his given his career-best performance and lauded his mature acting. The critic also hailed the film as the "best family movie of 2022." (With inputs from ANI)