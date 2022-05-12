Jayeshbhai Jordaar FIRST review out: Vishal Dadlani calls Ranveer Singh 'precious', showers praise on film

Jayeshbhai Jordaar/File photo

Jayeshbhai Jordaar first review out: Ranveer Singh's next Jayeshbhai Jordaar is all set to hit the theatres on May 13. Touted as a big-screen family entertainer that will present a new brand of hero and heroism that is rare in Indian cinema, actor Ranveer Singh will be seen essaying the role of an unlikely hero who stands up for his unborn child and wife and in that process, has to take on his family that's representative of the patriarchal society that we live in.

The film has generated quite a buzz given the limited promotions. And, a day ahead of the film's release the first celeb review suggests that the Ranveer Singh starrer is going to get a decent start, considering the positive word of mouth it is already garnering.

Music composer Vishal Dadlani recently took to his Twitter handle and showered praise on Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Calling Ranveer Singh a 'beautiful monster', Vishal pointed out what a talented actor Ranveer is.

Quote tweeting a photo shared by a fan page wherein Ranveer and he are seen sharing a candid moment of appreciation, Vishal Dadlani wrote, "This was me telling @RanveerOfficial how precious he is, after watching #JayeshbhaiJordaar . All the coloured pajamas in the world can't distract from the talent, the truth & the heart it takes to live a film & character like he has. What a beautiful monster this guy is!!"

A satire on society - Jayeshbhai Jordaar, produced by Maneesh Sharma, also stars Arjun Reddy famed Shalini Pandey, who debuts on Bollywood’s big screen opposite Ranveer. The film has been directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar and is releasing on May 13.