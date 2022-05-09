Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika Padukone's reaction to Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Ranveer Singh is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming social comedy-drama Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which releases in cinemas this Friday, May 13. The actor plays a Gujarati man Jayeshbhai Patel who goes against his own family to protect his wife and unborn daughter from the clutches of the patriarchy.

While promoting his film in an interview with Pinkvilla, Ranveer revealed his wife-actress Deepika Padukone's first reaction after watching the film's trailer. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor said that Deepika is brutally honest towards his work and as he is probably the closest to the Tamasha actress in his life, it hits different when she gives him a compliment.

"After 83 and after the trailer of Jayeshbhai, she said that what you are doing is quite unprecedented because you are bonafide mainstream yet you are able to time after time create distinctive characters. When one sees you, one sees no trace of you and that you have taken it to a degree that is unprecedented", the actor told in his interview with the entertainment portal.



READ | Ranveer Singh reveals he is discussing baby names with Deepika Padukone

In the same interview, Ranveer shared that he is discussing baby names with Deepika and has a list prepared of them. Without refusing to divulge any name from the list, the actor had said, "I'm very secretive about it because I don't want people to steal them. I don't want them to get common. I do have a list but I'm playing that card very close to me."

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is helmed by debutant director Divyang Thakkar and backed by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Productions. Shalini Pandey, who made her acting debut with the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy opposite Vijay Deverakonda, stars as Jayesh's wife Mudra Patel in the film. Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah also feature in the film as Jayesh's parents Ramlal Patel and Anuradha Patel.