Jawan's Zinda Banda to be Bollywood's most expensive song ever? All about Rs 15-crore track featuring SRK, 1000 dancers

Jawan's first song Zinda Banda is set to be released soon. Sources say that the song cost the makers Rs 15 crore and has been shot with 1000 dancers along with Shah Rukh Khan.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

As the release date of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is drawing closer, the promotions are beginning in full swing. After the prevue and the character posters, sources tell us that the next step will be the release of the film’s first song, titled Zinda Banda. Sources close to the production say that the song – composer Anirudh Ravichander’s first in Hindi – cost the makers a whopping Rs 15 crore. This may have just made it the most expensive song in Bollywood history.

A source informs us, “The track promises to be a massive celebration number, shot on a grand scale in Chennai, over five days, with over 1000 dancers from all across Indian cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Madurai, Mumbai and more. Produced at an impressive budget of over 15 crores, Zinda Banda will showcase the spectacular visual of SRK dancing like never before with thousands of girls.”

The track has been composed by Anirudh who is giving the vocals himself as well, while Shobi has choreographed the steps. Speculations about how grand the song will be have already flooded the internet, with many speculating if the song features a cameo by Priyamani or some other south star as well. Anirudh has a track record in giving massive dance numbers, having composed hits like Vaathi Coming, Arabic Kuthu and the record-breaking album of Vikram recently.

Jawan marks the Hindi language debut of director Atlee, who has helmed a series of hits in Tamil with Thalapathy Vijay. Rumours have it that Vijay has a cameo in Jawan as well, where he will share the screen space with Shah Rukh. What is confirmed is that Deepika Padukone does indeed have a cameo in the film. Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan, and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

