Jawan: Is Thalapathy Vijay set for a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s next? Here’s what the stunt director revealed

Speculations of Thalapathy Vijay’s cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan have been rife ever since the project, directed by Atlee, was announced.

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 04:04 PM IST

Thalapathy Vijay, a well-known actor in the South Indian film industry, will likely be seen in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Recently, Jawan’s action choreographer revealed that movie enthusiasts will get to see Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan together in an action sequence in the movie. Though the Jawan stunt director has spilled the beans, the makers are yet to make any kind of official announcement. Speculations of Vijay’s cameo in the Atlee-directed Jawan have been rife ever since the project was announced. Now, that the Jawan stunt director making the announcement, movie enthusiasts are eager to see Vijay share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan.

Thalapathy Vijay’s fee for Jawan

As per reports, Thalapathy Vijay didn’t charge any fee for working in Jawan as he shares a good rapport with both Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan. When the makers released the initial glimpse of the movie last month, fans tried their best to spot Thalapathy Vijay, but their efforts went in vain.

During a recent session of #AskSRK, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he watched a lot of Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, Allu Arjun, and Yash movies to prepare for his role in Jawan. He added that these movies helped him understand the language.

About Jawan

Atlee is stepping into Bollywood with Jawan, which also marks the B-town debut of Nayanthara. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priya Mani, Yogi Babu, and Sunil Grover. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan is set to hit theatres on September 7.

On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay is currently busy with his next, Leo.

