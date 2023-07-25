Meet Spiro Razatos, action director of Shah Rukh's Jawan, man behind award-winning stunts of Expendables, Fast & Furious

Spiro Razatos, Hollywood's veteran action director, has created the stunts and action sequences for Jawan.

The anticipation for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is increasing with each passing the day. The prevue for the film gave a glimpse of some of the insane action sequences in the film, with fans praising the spectacular action. The man behind the action sequences is a Hollywood legend and one who has upped the bar with some jaw-dropping action sequences in several Hollywood blockbusters – Spiro Razatos.

Who is Spiro Razatos?

Spiro Razatos is an actor, stunt performer, director, and action director, who has been active in films for close to four decades. The 63-year-old began his career as an actor and stuntman in the 80s with films like Streets of Fire, The Goonies, Commando, and RoboCop. By the late-80s, he graduated to being the second unit director for action films such as Hit List and continued it up until the 2000s. In the last decade or so, he has been the second unit director and/or stunt coordinator for some of the biggest Hollywood action blockbusters including The Expendables, Captain America, Fast and Furious franchise, Venom, Kong Skull Island, and The Gray Man, among others.

Spiro Razatos’ action sequences in Jawan

As per sources, Spiro was roped in as the action director for Jawan to up the ante in terms of the scale of finesse of the film’s action sequences. Spiro has left his mark on the industry, earning accolades such as the Taurus Award for Best Stunt Coordination and three Stuntman Awards. His expertise and creativity are set to take Jawan to new heights. In his most recent #AskSRK session, even Shah Rukh Khan mentioned that a truck stunt scene with Spiro was his favourite from the film.

Spiro Razatos’ previous Bollywood work

Jawan is not the first time Spiro has worked in Bollywood or even with Shah Rukh Khan. Just over a decade ago, he had teamed up with Shah Rukh as the action director for Anubhav Sinha’s Ra.One. He has previously also worked as a stunt coordinator for other Bollywood films like Kambakkht Ishq, Kurbaan, Kites, and My Name Is Khan.

Jawan cast and crew

Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan’s second film of 2023, hot on the heels of his all-time blockbuster Pathaan. The film marks the Hindi film debut of director Atlee, who has given several hits in Tamil cinema with Thalapathy Vijay. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Nayanthara and features Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. The film has a special appearance from Deepika Padukone and is rumoured to feature Vijay in a cameo as well. Jawan releases in theatres on September 7.