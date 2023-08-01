Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's song Zinda Banda smashes records with 46 million YouTube views in 24 hours

Titled Vandha Edam in Tamil and Dhumme Dhulipelaa in Telugu, Jawan's first song has been composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander.

The first song titled Zinda Banda in Hindi, Vandha Edam in Tamil, and Dhumme Dhulipelaa in Telugu from the much-awaited Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee film Jawan was released on Monday, July 31, and within 24 hours, the track has amassed a record 46 million views on YouTube.

The number of views are from all three languages combined and excludes the views from the social media and audio streaming platforms. The music video for Zinda Banda, Vandha Edam, and Dhumme Dhulipelaa is the epitome of brilliance, featuring the iconic Shah Rukh Khan gracefully dancing alongside thousands of girls and his female co-stars from the film.

With record-breaking views, Zinda Banda, Vandha Edam, and Dhumme Dhulipelaa has become the biggest song on YouTube in 2023, making it a truly pan-India phenomenon. The song has been composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander, who has composed the entire soundtrack for a Bollywood film for the first time in his career.

Jawan has actress Nayanthara, known as 'Lady Superstar' in South cinema, and filmmaker Atlee making their Bollywood debut. The actioner is also the second Bollywood film for the National Award-winning actor Vijay Sethupathi, whose first Hindi film Mumbaikar was released directly on Jio Cinema.

The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer also has Deepika Padukone in a special appearance and there are rumours that the South superstar Thalapathy Vijay, who has been directed by Jawan director Atlee in three blockbusters Theri, Mersal, and Bigil, has also made a cameo in the film.

Also starring Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya among othersJawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.



