Jawan: Salman Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ram Pothineni react on Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming actioner

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming actioner with Atlee Jawan has also got some hoots and anticipation from artists. Several actors and musicians from Bollywood and southern industry others have shared their reactions to SRK's new film.

Salman Khan shared the trailer of the film on his Instagram with the caption, "Mere jawaan bhai ready hai @iamsrk."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared the trailer on her Instagram stories, and hailed Atlee's upcoming actioner. Samantha said, "Deadlyyy!!! make way for the amazing @atlee47...super proud. @anirudhofficial The OG!"

Noted musician and Jawan's music director Anirudh Ravichander also shared his thoughts about the dream collaboration and said, "Dreams do come true! Scoring music for the Badshah himself@iamsrk Thank you and so proud of my brother @Atlee_dir and this is going to be too special for us. Here is #Jawan teaser. Please bless us all...@RedChilliesEnt."

Telugu actor Ram Pothineni also tweeted about the film, and tweeted, "Never knew the charming @iamsrk sir could look so damn menacing!! This looks killleeerrrr! So proud of you brother. @Atlee_dir @priyaatlee #Jawan."

Reitesh Deshmukh also commented on Jawan and expressed his anticipation for the film. Reitesh said, "This is awesomeness to another level. @iamsrk you are the bomb.. you are the magic!!!!! Can’t wait !!!! #Jawan."

On Friday, June 3, SRK uploaded the teaser video of Jawan, and it left netizens amazed. Jawan, a gigantic action entertainer starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Atlee, has finally been revealed by Red Chillies Entertainment. The film is expected to be a spectacular event film with high-octane action sequences and a cast of Indian actors. Talking about the film, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come”.

Talking about creating Jawan, director Atlee said, “Jawan has something in it for everyone be it actions, emotions, drama all woven in to create a visual spectacle. I want to give the audiences an exceptional experience, an event which they all can enjoy together and who better to deliver it than Shah Rukh Khan himself, presented like never before”.

Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and produced by Gauri Khan, is released by Red Chillies Entertainment. Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan's first pan-India film, will be released on June 2, 2023, in five languages.