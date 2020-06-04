Janhvi Kapoor takes trip down memory lane, shares moments with family and her dance videos too

Janhvi Kapoor time and again has treated fans with her dancing videos. The actor is a trained Kathak dancer and just like her mother she is born to dance. Janhvi has shared videos of herself dancing on 'Piya Tose Naina Laaga Re' and it instantly went viral on the Internet. Now she took to her Instagram page and posted a series of photos and videos while taking a trip down memory lane.

In one of the videos, she is seen dancing on 'Ore Piya' song from Aaja Nachle with other dancers. And in more video, she danced to 'Na Bole Na Bolo Re' song by Lata Mangeshkar from the film, Azad.

Janhvi also shared photos posing with her father Boney Kapoor, sister Khushi Kapoor and also fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

The actor captioned her post stating, "Found my old phone, found some fun memz".

Check out Janhvi's post below:

Earlier during an interaction, when Janhvi was asked about songs of Sridevi she would like to recreate on the big screen, she stated, "I don’t know, all her songs from Chandni and 'Kaate Nahi Kat Te' from Mr India. It wasn’t a dance number, but she was so expressive with her body, there was no dance movement as such, but she still caught the beat and the rhythm and those latkas and jhatkas were all so perfect. Hawa Hawai was such a fun song. The part where she’s having a ball of a time with the fruits and topi was done improvisation."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.