Janhvi Kapoor reveals she along with her sister tested positive for COVID-19 on January 3

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor on January 3 had tested positive for Covid-19, along with her younger Khushi Kapoor. The actress, who has impressed us with her movies, keeps her fans updated on social media.

On Tuesday, Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram and issued a statement in which she informed her followers about her and Khushi’s current health update. After completing home isolation, the two sisters have now finally tested negative.

“Hey guys! So me and my sister tested positive for COVID-19 on the 3rd of January. We have now completed the BMC required days of home isolation and have both tested negative. First two days were tough, and then every day got better,” she wrote.

Janhvi also urged everyone to take proper care of themselves. "The only way to protect ourselves from the virus is to mask up and vaccinate. Take care everyone," she added.

A few days ago, Janhvi shared a post featuring a series of pictures. In one of them, she had a thermometer in her mouth while in another she snuggled with Khushi as they lay in bed. Last month, Janhvi’s step-brother Arjun Kapoor and step-sister Anshula Kapoor tested positive for coronavirus. (With inputs from ANI)