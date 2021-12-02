Janhvi Kapoor is hotness overload in sexy golden cut-out dress - watch viral video

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor who has been making heads turn with her chic fashion choices ever since she stepped foot in the industry, Thursday, burned up the internet with a sexy video showing off her many fashionable avatars.

In the video clip, Janhvi is seen sporting three different outfits and striking various poses for the cameras. Apparently, she was shooting for a beauty brand of which she is one of the ambassadors.

Of all the outfits Janhvi is seen donning in the video clip, the most stunning is the gold number. A risque, cut-out dress that many would fail to pull off, Janhvi looks hot in the attire as she dons it with complete confidence and style.

Janhvi is also seen in a brown thigh-high slit dress and a pink shimmering mini dress that features a cut-out at the waist.

Take a look at the video here:



Janhvi Kapoor is an active social media user and entertains her 14.4 million strong fan base on Instagram with her stunning videos and photos.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has recently wrapped the shooting for her upcoming film 'Milli'. This is the first time ever that she has collaborated with her father Boney Kapoor.

Her other upcoming projects include Aanand L Rai's 'Good Luck Jerry', the shoot for which she wrapped up in March. Apart from that, she will be seen in 'Dostana 2' and is reportedly a part of Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht', alongside bigwigs like Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and more.