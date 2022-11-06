Janhvi Kapoor breaks silence on relationship with rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani, says 'he is someone who...'

Janhvi Kapoor-Orhan Awatramani/Instagram

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry is often spotted hanging with star kids such as Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Nysa Devgn, Mahikaa Rampal, and others. His photos of partying with celebrities often go viral on social media. While not much is known about him, it is rumoured that he is Janhvi's boyfriend.

Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter is currently on a promotional spree for her latest film Mili and during one of the promotional interviews, she was asked about her relationship with Orry. Janhvi broke her silence on Orhan for the first time and talked about her equation with him.

Speaking to News18, the Dhadak actress said, "I have known Orry for years now and he is someone who I not only have so much fun with, but he’s had my back for a long time, and I have had his back. It feels like home when he is around, and I trust him a lot. I think it’s rare to find friends who will stand up for you the way he stands up for his friends. He is a great guy."

Talking about Mili, the survival drama film also features Sunny Kaushal, Manoj Pahwa, and Sanjay Suri in supporting roles. The film, produced by Janhvi's father Boney, is an official remake of the Malayalam film Helen starring Anna Ben. Both the remake and the original have been helmed by Mathukutty Xavier.



After Mili, Janhvi will be seen playing the role of a cricketer in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, a sports drama in which she shares screen space with Rajkummar Rao, and Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. For the former, she collaborates with director Sharan Sharma who directed the actress in his directorial debut Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. And Bawaal is being helmed by Nitesh Tiwari who has helmed blockbusters such as Dangal and Chhichhore.