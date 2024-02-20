Twitter
Jackky Bhagnani to gift heartfelt song to Rakul Preet Singh symbolising their love at their wedding

Despite having the recorded song ready, Jackky remains tight-lipped, wanting Rakul to experience the magic first-hand during their intimate and dreamy wedding in Goa.

Aman Wadhwa

Feb 20, 2024, 11:13 PM IST

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot on February 21 in Goa. In a heartwarming tribute to his soon-to-be bride, actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani has got a special love song for Rakul Preet Singh. The song is a personal gift from Jackky to Rakul, adding an extra touch of romance to their upcoming wedding. Jackky's grand gesture is a testament to the depth of his affection for Rakul.

A close source reveals, "Jackky has poured his heart into this love song for Rakul, and it will be a part of their marriage celebration. He wanted to gift her something meaningful and something that she will always remember." 

Despite having the recorded song ready, Jackky remains tight-lipped, wanting Rakul to experience the magic first-hand during their intimate and dreamy wedding in Goa. As the anticipation builds and love takes center stage, the song promises to be a melodic celebration of Jackky and Rakul's union. 

After their wedding, Jackky Bhagnani will gear up for the release of his production Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The much-awaited big budget action film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the leading roles, and is slated to release on April 10 on the occasion of Eid. 

On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen next in Kamal Haasan's pan-India vigilante action film Indian 2, which is the sequel to his own 1996 film Indian. Apart from Kamal and Rakul, the sequel features an ensemble cast of  S. J. Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Kalidas Jayaram, Gulshan Grover, and Bobby Simha among others.

