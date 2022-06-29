Ishq Vishk star Shenaz Treasury diagnosed with prosopagnosia, says she 'fails to remember faces'

In a series of Instagram stories, Shenaz shared that she didn't know about her cognitive disorder, and considered herself 'dumb'

Ishq Vishk actress Shenaz Treasury (earlier known as Treasurywala) surprised her followers by revealing that she has been diagnosed with prosopagnosia (face blindness). The actress was suffering from this complication for a long time, but the actress couldn't understand. In a series of Instagram stories, Shenaz shared there were instances, where she did not recognise faces, even of her close friends and family members. This has not gone too well with her associate, and they got upset with the actress.

The actress took her health update to Instagram and requested her close one to understand that she's suffering from a brain disorder, and she isn't acting pricey or aloof. At first, Shenaz posted, "I've been diagnosed with prosopagnosia. Now I understand why I've never been able to put faces together. It's a cognitive disorder.

The actress further asserted signs and symptoms saying, "Signs and symptoms of face blindness/prosopagnosia. 1. You have failed to recognise a close friend or family member, especially when you weren't expecting to see them. Yes, that is me. Takes me a minute to register who the person is. Sometimes even a close friend I haven't seen in a while."

In another story, Shenaz further explained her condition, "You have difficulty recognising neighbours, friends, coworkers, clients, schoolmates. People you know expect you to recognise them. Failing to recognise someone might make you seem aloof. Many sufferers report losing friends and offending coworkers because they have failed to recognise them. This is me."

The Delhi Belly actress added, “So you confuse characters in movies or on television more so than other people? Yes, I do. I can't tell the difference if two characters have the same height and build and hairstyle.” At last, she concluded with a request saying, “So now please understand that this is a real disorder and not me being aloof or snobbish.” She called it a “real brain issue." On the work front Shenaz was last seen with Saif Ali Khan Kaalakaandi.