Inside Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's reception: Newlyweds dance, serenade each other in viral videos

Inside images and videos of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh from their wedding reception have been going viral since Monday night. While Neha decked up in a monochrome white lehenga, Rohanpreet was dressed in contrast in a blue suit.

Neha looked like a happy married woman and bride as she arrived in a sparkling white lehenga, paired with diamond jewellery. She wore a red chooda and had vermillion on her forehead. Rohanpreet complemented her in a blue suit that went with a white turban.

Videos and pictures of Neha and Rohanpreet serenading each other at the reception have also gone viral. While Neha started the song, Rohanpreet joined her with his share of the lyrics. They were seen looking into each other’s eyes as they sang while being surrounded by a horde of guests.

Here are the videos.

The couple got married on Saturday afternoon in Anand Karaj, a traditional ceremony, which was followed by exchanging garlands. Neha and Rohanpreet opted for an attire which was inspired by Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding.

It was previously reported that the couple would get married on October 26. They however tied the knot two days before the reported wedding day. A fan account shared videos of Neha and Rohanpreet Singh taking pheras in the traditional Anand Karaj.

Neha and Rohanpreet made their relationship official earlier this month - on October 9. Their loved-up photos and social media PDA received a lot of love from fans all across.

Before their real wedding, Neha and Rohanpreet also came up with a wedding video. The clip was called #NehuDaVyah, which was one of the hashtags for their real-life wedding too.