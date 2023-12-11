Meet Indian actor with most expensive home worth Rs 800 crore, bigger than SRK's Mannat, Amitabh's Jalsa, Ranbir's Vastu

This sprawling Rs 800-crore mansion is the most expensive home owned by any Indian actor, and it's not Mannat or Jalsa.

When we talk about the swanky and expensive homes of Bollywood stars, names of Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat or Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa are often referenced, both for their grandeur and high market value. One would assume either of them would be the most expensive home owned by an Indian actor. But there is one other house, a palace actually, which dwarfs these two in both size and price.

The most expensive home owned by an Indian actor

The Pataudi Palace in Haryana, currently owned by Saif Ali Khan, is the most expensive home of any Indian star. The palace, which is the ancestral seat of the Nawab of Pataudi, is situated an hour’s drive from Gurgaon and is part of the National Capital Region. As per multiple reports, the sprawling estate is worth Rs 800 crore. In comparison, Shah Rukh’s Mannat is reportedly worth Rs 200 crore, while Jalsa is said to have a market value of around Rs 120 crore.

The history of Pataudi Palace

Officially called the Ibrahim Kothi, the Pataudi Palace was built by Saif’s grandfather and former Indian cricketer Nawab Ifthikar Ali Khan Pataudi. The Nawab married the the begum of Bhopal, merging the two families. But he felt that his modest house was not befitting of his new bride’s stature. Hence, he commissioned architect Robert Tor Russell to design a new palace in the style of colonial-era mansions. This way, the palace took shape.

Did you know Saif had to buy Pataudi Palace back because...

The palace belonged to Saif’s father, former Indian cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Before his death, the Nawab entered into an agreement with Francis Wacziarg and Aman Nath, owners of the Neemrana Hotels network giving the hospitality chain a 17-year lease of the property. After the Nawab’s death in 2011, the palace was rented to Neemrana Hotels. Years later, in an interview to India Today, Saif recalled, Francis passed away. He’d said that if I wanted (the palace) back, I could let him know. I said that I want it back. They held a conference, and said, okay, you have to give us lots of money.”

Hence, Saif worked and collected money to quite literally earn back his ancestral property. “The house I’m supposed to have inherited has been earned back through money from films. You can’t live off the past. At least we can’t in our family, because there was nothing,” the actor said in the same interview. The Pataudi Palace currently serves as the residence of the erstwhile royal family during the winters.