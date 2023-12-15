Headlines

Instagram's new AI editing tool lets you edit image background via prompts

Bengaluru techie falls victim to online scam, loses Rs 68 lakh while trying to sell bed on OLX

Watch: Irrfan Khan's video calling this actor more talented than Shah Rukh Khan goes viral, netizens react

5 most Instagrammable places in the world

Most expensive phones launched in India in 2023: Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and more

India's richest film director has no flops, only Rs 100-crore films; it's not Rajamouli, Hirani, Bhansali, Rohit Shetty

The richest film director in India is worth Rs 1700 crore and has only delivered hit films, all of which have grossed in excess of Rs 100 crore.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 01:00 PM IST

The debate as to who contributes more to a film’s success – the star or the director – is as old as cinema itself. Ever since the first box office blockbusters began in the 1910s. Some say that actors deserve the credit, which explains how the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, and Shah Rukh Khan have delivered hits after hits. On the other hand, filmmakers like SS Rajamouli and Rajkumar Hirani have also done that regardless of who their films star. But there is one director who has always given hits, all of them grossing over Rs 100 crore, and this has made him the richest film director in India.

India’s richest film director is...

Not SS Rajamouli, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rohit Shetty, or Rajkumar Hirani, but the tag of India’s richest film director goes to Dharma Productions’ top boss Karan Johar. The director, producer, and actor is reportedly worth over $200 million (Rs 1700 crore), making him richer than all of the other illustrious names. According to a list shared by Siasat, Hirani is the next in line with a net worth of Rs 1300 crore, followed by Bhansali, who is worth over Rs 900 crore. SS Rajamouli is the richest non-Bollywood film director in India with a net worth of under Rs 200 crore.

Karan Johar’s impeccable record at the box office

Karan Johar has been making films for 25 years now and so far, all his films have been successful at the box office. In fact, all his directorial ventures have gone on to gross over Rs 100 crore. His journey as a director began in 1998 with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which earned Rs 107 crore. He followed it up with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in 2001 (Rs 136 crore), Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna in 2006 (Rs 113 crore), My Name is Khan in 2010 (Rs 223 crore), Student of the Year in 2012 (Rs 109 crore), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016 (Rs 240 crore), and most recently Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Rs 355 crore). What’s impressive is that his lowest-grossing film – SOTY – starred newcomers in the lead. But the director still managed to deliver a hit.

