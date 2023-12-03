Headlines

Not Ranbir Kapoor, but this actor was first choice to play Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju

Ranbir Kapoor was not the first choice to play Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani's directorial Sanju.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 09:46 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of his latest release Animal. The actor's film has broken several box office records and continues to thrive at the box office. It is all set to become his highest-grossing film surpassing Rajkumar Hirani's directorial Sanju. However, did you know that Ranbir Kapoor was not the first choice for Sanju? 

Well yes, Ranbir Kapoor was not the first choice of the producer of the film to play Sanjay Dutt. The producer of the film was keen on Ranveer Singh playing the role of Sanjay Dutt in the film, however, it was Rajkumar Hirani who pitched the film to Ranbir Kapoor. In an interview with the Telegraph, Vidhu Vinod Chopra said, "When he (director Rajkumar Hirani) told me about Ranbir, I wasn’t happy at all. I thought someone else, like Ranveer Singh, could play this role much better. I thought Ranveer had the flamboyance, the emotional depth as well, and the ability to change himself completely to play Sanjay Dutt. But Raju was adamant that Ranbir would be perfect. And when we started shooting and Ranbir became Sanjay Dutt, I had to kind of eat my words..”

Later, Ranbir Kapoor reacted to the producer's statement and said, "I don’t know about his regrets and anything of that kind. But I am really happy that it came into my life. And it came into my life when I was really in need of inspiration. You know, it’s a luxury that every actor finds inspiration in every film they do. This came with that. So, I am very happy that it came into my life."

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju was a biographical film that starred Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, and Karishma Tanna among others in key roles. The film was a major hit at the box office and collected Rs 342 crore worldwide. Now, Ranbir Kapoor is seen in the movie Animal, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which is a revenge drama also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol among others in key roles. The film received a thunderous response from the audience and collected over Rs 100 crore worldwide on day 1.  

