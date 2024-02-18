Once India's richest actor, this Bollywood star lost all his money, bungalows, went bankrupt after he....

Twitter
Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 10:02 AM IST

Bharat Bhushan was a 1950s superstar, widely regarded as one of the best actors of his era. During this decade, he was considered the romantic heartthrob of India, enjoying immense popularity despite the presence of iconic stars like Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, and Dilip Kumar.

With over 30 films to his credit, Bharat Bhushan left a mark with successful movies like Baiju Bawra (1952), Anand Math (1952), Mirza Ghalib (1954), and Mud Mud Ke Na Dekh (1960). Despite initial success, Bharat Bhushan struggled to manage his prosperity. Despite once being among the wealthiest actors of his time, he eventually lost all his money and passed away in dire poverty. Born in 1920 in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, Bhushan ventured to Mumbai after completing his studies in Aligarh to pursue acting.

His debut film was Chitralekha in 1941, and he achieved his first hit with Baiju Bawra opposite Meena Kumari. After Baiju Bawra, Bharat Bhushan continued to feature in hit films like Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu (1954) and Barsaat ki Raat (1960). The success of Baiju Bawra had made him a household name. In the film, he portrayed a musician who dared to challenge the legendary Tansen.

According to Scroll, "In his celluloid avatar, he melted marble with the ardour of his music, wooed the ascetic guru Swami Haridas with Man Tarpat in Malkauns, and romanced Meena Kumari with Tu Ganga ki Mauj in Bhairavi." Bharat Bhushan collaborated with numerous popular actresses of his time, such as Geeta Bali (Suhaag Raat), Nirupa Roy (Aurat Teri Yahi Kahani), Nargis (Saagar), and Madhubala (Phagun).

