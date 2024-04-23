Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance makes massive Rs 100000 crore record, becomes India’s first company to…

India's most unsuccessful actor has 180 flops, 33 of them consecutive, no hit in 25 years; not Akshay, Abhishek, Govinda

This film released 20 years ago, is still highest grossing film this week, beat Maidaan, LSD 2 at box office; here’s how

'We have a response that will hurt': Russia issues dire warning for Europe amid tensions with Ukraine

Meet superstar who bought Rs 475-crore mansion, then trashed and abandoned it, has lost Rs 13200 crore because...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance makes massive Rs 100000 crore record, becomes India’s first company to…

India's most unsuccessful actor has 180 flops, 33 of them consecutive, no hit in 25 years; not Akshay, Abhishek, Govinda

This film released 20 years ago, is still highest grossing film this week, beat Maidaan, LSD 2 at box office; here’s how

8 most spoken languages in India

7 animals that function perfectly without sleeping

8 countries with tallest people

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

India's most unsuccessful actor has 180 flops, 33 of them consecutive, no hit in 25 years; not Akshay, Abhishek, Govinda

This film released 20 years ago, is still highest grossing film this week, beat Maidaan, LSD 2 at box office; here’s how

Meet superstar who bought Rs 475-crore mansion, then trashed and abandoned it, has lost Rs 13200 crore because...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

India's most unsuccessful actor has 180 flops, 33 of them consecutive, no hit in 25 years; not Akshay, Abhishek, Govinda

This actor has given 180 flops in his career, the most by an Indian actor

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 23, 2024, 02:14 PM IST

article-main
India's most unsuccessful actor
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Being a star does not only depend on box office performance in the world of cinema. It also has a lot to do with amassing a lot of fan following. That is why many actors, who fail to regularly give hit films, are still considered big stars as they have a legion of loyal fans and followers. Case in point is this one actor, once a superstar, who has given 180 flop films in his career, 33 of them consecutive.

India’s most unsuccessful actor is...

Mithun Chakraborty holds the dubious honour of giving the highest number of flop films among lead actors in Bollywood. The actor has 180 flop films in a career that has spanned over 40 years. The main reason for this is his prolific nature, which has seen him act in almost 300 films during his career. The most damning piece of trivia from Mithun’s career is that his last solo hit as a lead – Chandaal – released way back in 1998. Since then, he has appeared in a few hits in supporting roles (most notably Guru and Golmaal 3), but none as a lead actor.


Mithun Chakraborty

Among other stars, nobody comes close to this unwanted record of Mithun. For instance, Govinda has 76 flops in his career, while Akshay Kumar has 60. Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Deol, and Sanjay Dutt are the only other active leading stars with over 50 flops.

 

When Mithun Chakraborty gave 33 consecutive flops

In 1998, after the release of Chandaal, a bad run of form bega for Mithun Chakraborty. Over the next nine years, he appeared in 33 films, all of which bombed at the box office. This included Hitler, Yamraaj, Ganga Ki Kasam, Billa No 786, Agniputra, Chalbaaz, Elaan, and Chingaari. In fact, among these 33 films, none crossed the Rs 5-crore barrier at the box office. The bad run was eventually broken by Mani Ratnam’s Guru, where he had a supporting role alongside Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and R Madhavan.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Top News Today: PM Modi's rally in Jalore, Kharge attacks BJP at INDIA bloc rally, and more

Meet CSK star Dhoni's teammate, 2011 World Cup player, he has now become a bus driver due to...

Soni Razdan takes a dig at Mukesh Khanna for opposing Zeenat Aman over live-in relationships: 'Can't imagine...'

Meet man who cracked UPSC on first attempt, later resigned from IAS job to become actor, now works for...

Weather update: IMD predicts soaring temperatures, light rainfall in several states; check forecast for this week

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement