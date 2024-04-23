India's most unsuccessful actor has 180 flops, 33 of them consecutive, no hit in 25 years; not Akshay, Abhishek, Govinda

Being a star does not only depend on box office performance in the world of cinema. It also has a lot to do with amassing a lot of fan following. That is why many actors, who fail to regularly give hit films, are still considered big stars as they have a legion of loyal fans and followers. Case in point is this one actor, once a superstar, who has given 180 flop films in his career, 33 of them consecutive.

India’s most unsuccessful actor is...

Mithun Chakraborty holds the dubious honour of giving the highest number of flop films among lead actors in Bollywood. The actor has 180 flop films in a career that has spanned over 40 years. The main reason for this is his prolific nature, which has seen him act in almost 300 films during his career. The most damning piece of trivia from Mithun’s career is that his last solo hit as a lead – Chandaal – released way back in 1998. Since then, he has appeared in a few hits in supporting roles (most notably Guru and Golmaal 3), but none as a lead actor.



Among other stars, nobody comes close to this unwanted record of Mithun. For instance, Govinda has 76 flops in his career, while Akshay Kumar has 60. Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Deol, and Sanjay Dutt are the only other active leading stars with over 50 flops.

When Mithun Chakraborty gave 33 consecutive flops

In 1998, after the release of Chandaal, a bad run of form bega for Mithun Chakraborty. Over the next nine years, he appeared in 33 films, all of which bombed at the box office. This included Hitler, Yamraaj, Ganga Ki Kasam, Billa No 786, Agniputra, Chalbaaz, Elaan, and Chingaari. In fact, among these 33 films, none crossed the Rs 5-crore barrier at the box office. The bad run was eventually broken by Mani Ratnam’s Guru, where he had a supporting role alongside Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and R Madhavan.

