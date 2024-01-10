India's most successful star kid gave blockbusters at 25, bigger than superstar father, it's not Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman

The most successful star kid from India has given five blockbusters over a 40-year career and also produced several hits.

Star kids are often looked down upon and even derided. The common complaints are that they have it easy because of their parents’ connections in the industry. One common criticism is also that they are less talented, or at least less successful than their parents. However, there is one star kid that negates all these notions through the sheer force of their success and achievements.

India’s most successful star kid

Raj Kapoor entered the film industry in the 40s as the son of Prithviraj, one of the leading actors of the era. He turned leading actor at 23 and by the following year, had grown enough to be able to set up his own production company, under which he directed Aag (1948). But it was in 1949 that Raj Kapoor truly broke through. At the age of 25, he starred in Andaz and Barsaat, both of which broke the record of being the highest-grossing Indian film. From then on, Raj Kapoor did not look back.

Why Raj Kapoor is bigger than other successful star kids

There have been many successful star kids across industries, with names like Nagarjuna, Hrithik Roshan, Rekha, Nutan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ram Charan, and Nandamuri Balakrishna having done pretty well for themselves. But with five blockbusters, one superhit, and 11 other hits as a lead actor, Raj Kapoor is head and shoulders above them all. He is the only Indian actor to give three highest-grossers at different times and held the record for highest-grossing Indian film overseas for close to three decades.

Raj Kapoor as a director and producer

The only star kid that may challenge Raj Kapoor simply as an actor is Salman Khan, who has an enviable record at the box office himself. However, where Raj Kapoor edges ahead is his record as a director and producer. From 1948-85, he produced 16 films under the RK Films banner, of which 10 were either superhits or blockbusters. His 10 directorials were all critically acclaimed and apart from Aag and Mera Naam Joker, all were successful at the box office too.

Raj Kapoor’s legacy

Raj Kapoor truly established the Kapoor family even though Prithviraj was the original patriarch. His success paved the way for his brothers Shammi and Shashi in Bollywood. His two sons – Rishi and Randhir – were successful actors in their own right, and three of his grandchildren – Ranbir, Karisma, and Kareena – are stars too. But Raj Kapoor, the OG star kid, remains head and shoulders above them all.