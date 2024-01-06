Meet superstar who used to sweep floor in film studio, got very low salary, built business empire worth crores, he is..

On the advice of Prithviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor started working as a clapper boy in director Kedar Sharma's films. Once he got scolded by Kedar Sharma for clapping wrongly. After this, it was Kedar who gave a chance to Raj Kapoor as an actor in the film 'Neel Kamal'.

To earn a name in the film industry, hard work as well as a well-planned strategy is required. There are many such examples, where the right decisions taken at the right time proved to be a profitable deal for the artist. There was one such actor and director of Bollywood, who very thoughtfully entered the film world and as a result, he created an empire which is still revered today.

We are talking about a superstar of Bollywood who worked hard to achieve a position in the film world. His father was established in the film industry but despite that, to make his place, this actor had to work hard.

The superstar we are talking about here is the showman of Indian cinema, Raj Kapoor. Prithviraj Kapoor's son Raj Kapoor worked very hard to earn his name in Bollywood. The result of this is that today the Kapoor family has a great name in the entertainment world with an empire worth crores of rupees.

Raj Kapoor was born in Peshawar on December 14, 1929. His father Prithviraj Kapoor was a famous artist and filmmaker. Whereas, his mother Ramsarni Devi Kapoor was a housewife. Raj Kapoor's birth name was Shrishti Nath Kapoor. Raj Kapoor completed his studies in Dehradun, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

In the initial days, Prithviraj Kapoor allowed his son Raj Kapoor to struggle. It is said that Raj Kapoor used to sweep the Prithvi Theater and for this, he used to get Rs 1 as salary. He was seen in a small role in the 1935 film 'Inquilab' when he was 10 years old.

On the advice of Prithviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor started working as a clapper boy in director Kedar Sharma's films. Once he got scolded by Kedar Sharma for clapping wrongly. After this, it was Kedar who gave a chance to Raj Kapoor as an actor in the film 'Neel Kamal'.

Raj Kapoor got a new identity in Bollywood through the film 'Neel Kamal'. In this film, he worked opposite Madhubala. Raj Kapoor started getting offers for many films after the success of 'Neel Kamal'.

Raj Kapoor was a visionary and he decided to establish himself as a filmmaker in the industry. He was doing films as a hero but at the age of just 24, he entered the world of direction. The name of the first film made under his direction was 'Aag'. This film was released in 1948 and starred Nargis and Kamini Kaushal along with Raj Kapoor.

The film 'Aag' did not get such a good response on the big screen. But, Raj Kapoor did not give up and after this, in 1949, he once again directed a film named 'Barsaat' with Nargis and it proved to be a blockbuster.

Raj Kapoor founded RK Studios and produced many films under its banner. He gave many hit films one after another and brightened the fortunes of many artists. He was given the moniker of ‘Showman of the Millennium’.

Raj Kapoor suffered from asthma in his later years; he died of complications related to the disease in 1988 at the age of 63.

