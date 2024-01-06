Headlines

Fardeen Khan reacts after Zeenat Aman claims Feroz Khan deducted her salary during Qurbani: 'It it's any...'

Pune gangster Sharad Mohol shot dead by own gang members on his wedding anniversary

Here's how much money Indian Railways lost as 20,000 tickets got cancelled due to...

Meet superstar who used to sweep floor in film studio, got very low salary, built business empire worth crores, he is..

BJP plans nationwide live telecast of Shri Ram Mandir consecration

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Fardeen Khan reacts after Zeenat Aman claims Feroz Khan deducted her salary during Qurbani: 'It it's any...'

Meet superstar who used to sweep floor in film studio, got very low salary, built business empire worth crores, he is..

'World wants country like India to balance out established powers': EAM S Jaishankar

IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad probable playing XI

Fatty liver: ​8 fruits that can help detox liver

Top 9 lowest totals against India in Tests

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

Nevada Judge Mary Kay Holthus Attacked By Defendant During Sentencing In Las Vegas Courtroom

Horrific! Fire Breaks Out In Teaching Block Of Delhi AIIMS, No Casualties Reported

Iran Bomb Updates: 103 Killed In Twin Bomb Blasts Near Iran General Qasem Soleimani's Tomb

Meet superstar who used to sweep floor in film studio, got very low salary, built business empire worth crores, he is..

This actress made debut at 16, worked in superhit film at 82, ruled TV for years, who is she?

Meet superstar who faced acute poverty, is now richer than many actors with huge net worth, converted to Islam due to..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet superstar who used to sweep floor in film studio, got very low salary, built business empire worth crores, he is..

On the advice of Prithviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor started working as a clapper boy in director Kedar Sharma's films. Once he got scolded by Kedar Sharma for clapping wrongly. After this, it was Kedar who gave a chance to Raj Kapoor as an actor in the film 'Neel Kamal'.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 11:52 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

To earn a name in the film industry, hard work as well as a well-planned strategy is required. There are many such examples, where the right decisions taken at the right time proved to be a profitable deal for the artist. There was one such actor and director of Bollywood, who very thoughtfully entered the film world and as a result, he created an empire which is still revered today. 

We are talking about a superstar of Bollywood who worked hard to achieve a position in the film world. His father was established in the film industry but despite that, to make his place, this actor had to work hard. 

The superstar we are talking about here is the showman of Indian cinema, Raj Kapoor. Prithviraj Kapoor's son Raj Kapoor worked very hard to earn his name in Bollywood. The result of this is that today the Kapoor family has a great name in the entertainment world with an empire worth crores of rupees.

Raj Kapoor was born in Peshawar on December 14, 1929. His father Prithviraj Kapoor was a famous artist and filmmaker. Whereas, his mother Ramsarni Devi Kapoor was a housewife. Raj Kapoor's birth name was Shrishti Nath Kapoor. Raj Kapoor completed his studies in Dehradun, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

In the initial days, Prithviraj Kapoor allowed his son Raj Kapoor to struggle. It is said that Raj Kapoor used to sweep the Prithvi Theater and for this, he used to get Rs 1 as salary. He was seen in a small role in the 1935 film 'Inquilab' when he was 10 years old.

On the advice of Prithviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor started working as a clapper boy in director Kedar Sharma's films. Once he got scolded by Kedar Sharma for clapping wrongly. After this, it was Kedar who gave a chance to Raj Kapoor as an actor in the film 'Neel Kamal'.

Raj Kapoor got a new identity in Bollywood through the film 'Neel Kamal'. In this film, he worked opposite Madhubala. Raj Kapoor started getting offers for many films after the success of 'Neel Kamal'.

Raj Kapoor was a visionary and he decided to establish himself as a filmmaker in the industry. He was doing films as a hero but at the age of just 24, he entered the world of direction. The name of the first film made under his direction was 'Aag'. This film was released in 1948 and starred Nargis and Kamini Kaushal along with Raj Kapoor.

The film 'Aag' did not get such a good response on the big screen. But, Raj Kapoor did not give up and after this, in 1949, he once again directed a film named 'Barsaat' with Nargis and it proved to be a blockbuster.

Raj Kapoor founded RK Studios and produced many films under its banner. He gave many hit films one after another and brightened the fortunes of many artists. He was given the moniker of ‘Showman of the Millennium’.

Raj Kapoor suffered from asthma in his later years; he died of complications related to the disease in 1988 at the age of 63.

READ | Meet IIT Delhi graduate who quit high-paying corporate job to become saint at 28 due to...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'It is dangerous...': Rohit Sharma wants Indian pitch critics 'to keep mouths shut' after Cape Town fiasco

Not Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Rajinikanth, Rekha, Sridevi, but this veteran actor introduced vanity vans in India

Deepika Padukone reveals she and Ranveer Singh plan to have kids soon: 'Ranveer and I love children'

This company laid off entire staff in 120 seconds on Google Meet call, know why

India’s GDP likely to grow by 7.3% in 2023-24: Govt

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE