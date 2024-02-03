India's biggest flop ever, released incomplete without promotions, made in Rs 45 crore budget, earned just Rs...

Twitter
Headlines

Meet cricketer who used to sell panipuri to support himself, is now youngest opener to smash double century in India

This company of Tata records revenue Rs 414997 crore, became first…

Meet actress whose debut film was superhit, quit acting after many flop films, became a cook, she is now...

Meet man who adopted village at 21, provides training to IAS, IPS officers, Judges, is currently working at...

Gyanvapi verdict: Hindu side lawyer says 'their petition will be dismissed' as Masjid committee moves HC

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet cricketer who used to sell panipuri to support himself, is now youngest opener to smash double century in India

This company of Tata records revenue Rs 414997 crore, became first…

Meet actress whose debut film was superhit, quit acting after many flop films, became a cook, she is now...

8 natural foods to purify your blood

9 top-rated Oscar-nominated Indian films

6 players to lead team India in all three formats

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Meet actress whose debut film was superhit, quit acting after many flop films, became a cook, she is now...

Meet actress who rejected 4 films with Shah Rukh Khan, one was a blockbuster, made Juhi Chawla a superstar

Meet actress who made her debut on TV, modeling made her a star, first film was superhit, her husband is..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

India's biggest flop ever, released incomplete without promotions, made in Rs 45 crore budget, earned just Rs...

The Lady Killer makers didn't seem to care much about the box office collection, and the movie turned out to be the biggest box office disaster in Indian cinema history.

article-main

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 11:01 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood and its strategies have changed a lot recently. Earlier, it was the box office collection that was considered to know if the movie was a success or a flop; and if producers were in profit or loss. However, now it is things like music rights, digital rights, and satellite rights that decide if the producers are making money or not.

These days, the money from theaters isn't the main thing for filmmakers. This is what happened with a recent Bollywood movie. The makers didn't seem to care much about the box office collection, and the movie turned out to be the biggest box office disaster in Indian cinema history.

The Lady Killer

Ajay Bahl directed the crime thriller The Lady Killer, starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. The film, with a reported budget of Rs 45 crores, faced production delays throughout 2023 due to changes in shoot schedules. Despite plans for a final schedule in November, the makers unexpectedly released a trailer and announced a limited theatrical release. Ultimately, the film hit just a dozen theaters in India, selling 293 tickets on the first day and earning Rs 38,000. Its overall lifetime earnings were less than a lakh, marking a disappointing outcome for the movie.

The Lady Killer stood out as one of the rare Indian films released in theaters in an unfinished state, and both the stars and the director did not promote it. This unusual release strategy was driven by a contractual obligation imposed on the film's makers.

According to media reports, the film had a deadline for its OTT release (for which digital rights were already sold) by the end of December. To meet the required 4-6-week theatrical release window, the incomplete film was released in a few theaters in early November. The producers prioritised the revenue from digital rights, contributing to the film's disappointing performance.

Hit or flop?

There are debates around the release of The Lady Killer as some feel it should disqualify it from being considered a theatrical release. The film's total box office earnings are eastimated less than 0.1% of its production cost, making it potentially the biggest box office disaster in Indian cinema.

However, the decision to limit the release was made by the producers. Although the makers will still profit from non-theatrical rights, criticism is warranted. This farcical release not only disappoints viewers, who receive an incomplete product but also sends a message from film corporate backers that content may not matter as much as revenue in the industry. In the end, the focus seems to be on the financial bottom line rather than the quality of the content.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui calls Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Fighter flop show: 'Don't insult your...'

White House: US-India drone deal holds "significant potential" for strategic technology cooperation

Not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Imtiaz Ali, this director to make romantic drama with fresh cast for Yash Raj Films

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal hits second Test ton, India end Day 1 on 336/6

"Varanasi court judgement is violation of Places of Worship Act": AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE