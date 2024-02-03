India's biggest flop ever, released incomplete without promotions, made in Rs 45 crore budget, earned just Rs...

Bollywood and its strategies have changed a lot recently. Earlier, it was the box office collection that was considered to know if the movie was a success or a flop; and if producers were in profit or loss. However, now it is things like music rights, digital rights, and satellite rights that decide if the producers are making money or not.

These days, the money from theaters isn't the main thing for filmmakers.

The Lady Killer

Ajay Bahl directed the crime thriller The Lady Killer, starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. The film, with a reported budget of Rs 45 crores, faced production delays throughout 2023 due to changes in shoot schedules. Despite plans for a final schedule in November, the makers unexpectedly released a trailer and announced a limited theatrical release. Ultimately, the film hit just a dozen theaters in India, selling 293 tickets on the first day and earning Rs 38,000. Its overall lifetime earnings were less than a lakh, marking a disappointing outcome for the movie.

The Lady Killer stood out as one of the rare Indian films released in theaters in an unfinished state, and both the stars and the director did not promote it. This unusual release strategy was driven by a contractual obligation imposed on the film's makers.

According to media reports, the film had a deadline for its OTT release (for which digital rights were already sold) by the end of December. To meet the required 4-6-week theatrical release window, the incomplete film was released in a few theaters in early November. The producers prioritised the revenue from digital rights, contributing to the film's disappointing performance.

Hit or flop?

There are debates around the release of The Lady Killer as some feel it should disqualify it from being considered a theatrical release. The film's total box office earnings are eastimated less than 0.1% of its production cost, making it potentially the biggest box office disaster in Indian cinema.

However, the decision to limit the release was made by the producers. Although the makers will still profit from non-theatrical rights, criticism is warranted. This farcical release not only disappoints viewers, who receive an incomplete product but also sends a message from film corporate backers that content may not matter as much as revenue in the industry. In the end, the focus seems to be on the financial bottom line rather than the quality of the content.