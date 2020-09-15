'If you do not have the talent, you will not survive in this industry': Pankaj Tripathi on nepotism

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most revered actors in the Hindi film industry today thanks to his quality of work and commitment. In a recent interview with a portal, Pankaj had opened up about nepotism, a subject which has come on the forefront after Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate death.

Speaking about the same, Pankaj said, "Nepotism has never really bothered me in any way. I have always been busy working on my craft. People might think I am lying when I say that I have never felt uncomfortable in the industry. But this journey and experience have been mine so I only can say how it was so far. My truth is that I have had my share of struggles. I have worked immensely hard to bag roles in films. I have struggled for eight long years before people started recognizing me. Although I have never had any such experiences, I would not deny that I have seen these things happening in the industry with others."

He then went on to add that star kids do get opportunities a bit easier, however, no one ever stopped him from getting them too. He said, "Star kids do get opportunities quicker than others because they belong to a certain family. I never got opportunities so easily. However, nobody stopped me too. No matter if you become a recognized actor after eight years of struggle or just a mere eight days if you do not have the talent; you will not survive in this industry. The audience is very smart. They know who is talented and who is not," BollywoodLife reported.

He also said that his journey was tough, "Of course, it has not been easy. When there is a vacancy for one and there are 100 candidates, it will obviously be tough. To be an actor is like bagging a government job. In fact, being an actor is tougher I feel because you have to have the skill and you can only work hard. There is nothing else in your hands. My journey has definitely been tough but not impossible."

On the work front, Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in Gunjan Saxena which also starred Janhvi Kapoor and Angad Bedi.