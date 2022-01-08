‘I was tortured’: Koena Mitra opens up on receiving backlash from Bollywood over her plastic surgery

In the film industry, Koena Mitra has said she has encountered nepotism and groupism. She also talked about receiving backlash for discussing her plastic surgery in a new interview.

“I agree that nepotism and groupism exist in the film industry. I have faced all kinds of behaviour. There was a time when I got a big break, despite being an outsider. On the other hand, when I need them the most, no one from the industry stood up for me. I will always have this complaint against the industry that they did not speak for me openly,” Koena Mitra told Aaj Tak in an interview.

The actor added that she does not regret her plastic surgery. "Whatever it was, it was my decision. It is my face and my life, why should people have a problem with that?" she concluded.

Koena also claimed that she was tortured for three years since she spoke out about her surgery in an interview. People in the industry, she said, had likewise taken a step back.

She added, "When I came here, I did not know that one must not speak about one's surgery. Someone asked me, and I talked about my surgery. Soon after that, it felt like the entire world came after me. I was tortured for my surgery for three long years. Constantly, the media ran negative news items about me. Many people from the industry also distanced themselves from me at the time and it also affected my work. I feel like laughing because people would advise me to stay strong, but not support me in front of the media."

In April of last year, Koena spoke out about her surgery, telling Zoom TV that her body had reacted to it in an unanticipated way. She also stated that she did not conduct adequate research and did not expect the reaction.