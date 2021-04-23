'I was dared...', captions Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan her poolside photos

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, on Friday, posted two quirky photos of herself sitting poolside. In the photos, Ira can be seen sitting on a stool by herself wearing a salmon coloured shirt.

Taking to her verified Instagram account, Ira captioned the post saying, "I was dared that it wasn't a real chair. All chairs are real chairs! They're all meant to be sat on!...#chair #stairs #tree #whatdotheyhaveincommon #meanttobesaton."

Reacting to Ira's photos, several of her fans complimented her and dropped hearts in the comment section.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Ira has regularly shared updates about her life and her travels. She also shared several photos with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. Recently, Ira had shared a video practicing kickboxing with Nupur and captioned it, "Kick-boxing is clearly not my thing. What are my arms even doing?! Also... dropping Popeye is clearly not my thing either #fail #firstclass #surpriseattack."

For the uninformed, it was earlier in 2021 that Ira had confirmed she was dating Nupur. On Promise Day, she dropped multiple pictures and captioned, "Its an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy."

In 2020, Ira had also made her fans aware on the importance of mental health and spoke about her struggle with depression. "I do not do drugs, I do not harm myself, I do not drink too much, I do not have too much coffee, my depression does not work like that. I do not have immediate life-threats. That is not how my depression manifests," she had said.