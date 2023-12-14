'I Wanna See You Dance': Ananya, Siddhant's dance number from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan has fans calling it ‘80s ka disco song’

Headlines

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan makers release a peppy dance number from the movie wherein Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav can be seen flaunting their dance movies.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 06:17 PM IST

Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav are all set to entertain the audience in the fervor of new-age friendship stuck in the digital age with their next Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Recently, the makers released the trailer for the film, and now the makers have released an upbeat and groovy dance number titled I Wanna See You Dance.  

Following the launch of the trailer, the makers released a friendship song, Hone Do Jo Ho Jaata Hai, and continuing the musical journey of the film, the makers have now released the second song, I Wanna See You Dance. The song is a peppy track, and it celebrates the spirit of the film. The song has all the party vibes and shows the cast of Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav flaunting their dance moves. I Wanna See You Dance is sung by Saba Azad and composed by Sachin & Jigar. While the lyrics of the song have been given by Ankur Tewari, the song has been choreographed by Caeser Gonsalves. 

Netizens showered love on the song. One of the comments read, "Mood on karne wala gana." Another wrote, "80 wala disco song ka feel h n freshness bhi h mast h I wanna dance." Another comment read, "Saba Azad did a great job with her vocals!! It feels so unique and fresh love the vibe of this song!! And thank god its not another remake." Another fan wrote, "So Kho Gaye Hum Kaha" album is out… This Sachin Jigar track I wanna see you dance  takes you back to 80s retro pop; the bass guitar is on." 

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan has been helmed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh, backed by Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in collaboration with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar. The film will be released on Netflix on 26th December 2023.

