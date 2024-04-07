Twitter
Hrithik Roshan's biggest flop was promoted as next Kaho Naa Pyar Hai, earned just Rs 2 crore, director never cast him

Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel-starrer Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage was promoted as the next Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, but the movie was a critical failure and a box office disaster.

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 07, 2024, 05:42 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Hrithik Roshan in Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage (Image source: Screengrab)
Hrithik Roshan is one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood. The Greek God of Bollywood, whose debut film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000) is regarded as one of the most successful launchpads in Bollywood, has a fair share of failures as well. After making a smashing debut in Bollywood, the actor gave multiple flops, which include a few critically panned films, and one box office disaster. This film was promoted as the next Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, as it was headlined by the same stars, Hrithik and Ameesha Patel. The movie had a good pre-release buzz, but after the release, it received negative reviews from critics, slamming Ameesha's 'over-dramatic' performance and the done-to-death story. This movie went on to become Hrithik Roshan's biggest flop. 

Hrithik Roshan's biggest flop that dented his career was...

Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage, Vikram Bhatt-directed was released in cinemas on April 19, 2002, to overwhelming negative reviews. This film was Hrithik Roshan-Ameesha Patel's second outing after their blockbuster debut film, and it was banked and promoted on the chemistry of the lead pair. However, after the disastrous response to  Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage, Hrithik and Ameesha never came together on screen. 

How Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage is Hrithik Roshan's biggest flop? 

Made on the reported budget of Rs 11 crores, Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage only collected Rs 2 crore in its lifetime. If you analyse Hrithik's career, Mohenjo Daro (2016) is called his biggest flop. Ashutosh Govariker's film was made on a budget of Rs 120 crores, and it only grossed Rs 107 crores worldwide. However, if you consider the box office revenue against the budget, Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage is the biggest flop in Hrithik's career, hardly recovering 20% of the budget. 

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Fighter. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Singh Grover in key roles. Siddharth Anand's directorial was expected to become the next blockbuster after Pathaan, but sadly, the film became an average. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
