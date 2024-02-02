Twitter
Bollywood

Hero Heroine: Filming of Divyah Khosla Kumar's bilingual film commences in Hyderabad, makers release new poster

Sharing her excitement about the project, Divyah said, "It's the most promising role I am playing so far and I can't express how happy and thrilled I am to see so much love coming my way already with first look coming out."

Simran Singh

Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 07:20 PM IST

Prerna Arora's next Telugu Hindi film Hero Heeroine has been garnering all the attention since its first news and for all the right reasons to say so. Right from its announcement to the first look poster that came out a few days ago it gave us the vibes of a Heeroine that we are all waiting to see on the big screens soon. The anticipation has made us all wait for what's in store when two powerful forces come together. As the makers commence the shoot in Hyderabad they reveal the 2nd look poster of Divyah Khosla Kumar that just takes us back into the Vyjantimala Era

Known for giving revolutionary films like 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha,' 'Padman,' and 'Pari,' celebrated producer and hit machine Prerna Arora is back with another banger, titled, 'Hero Heeroine,' a Telugu-Hindi cinematic saga of love and drama. Directed by Suresh Krrisna, the film explores the unscripted journey of on-screen romance turning into real-life love.

Renowned for her versatile contributions to Indian cinema, Divyah Khosla Kumar has left an indelible mark on the industry. From her Bollywood debut in "Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo" to her successful ventures like "Yaariyan",”Satyameva Jayate 2” and "Sanam Re", Divyah has consistently showcased her prowess as an actor, director, and producer.

The excitement amongst fans and Industry was palpable as the first poster featuring the super glamorous Divyah Khosla Kumar was unveiled a few days back! The diva has had a super successful string of hits wherein her performance in the recently released 'Yaariyan 2' was highly appreciated. While Divyah's first look gave us a chic and classy Diva-like vibe the second poster is sure to take us back in the Meena Kumari and Vyjayanthimala Era with sheer elegance, promising a visual treat that blends glamour seamlessly with the unfolding narrative. Divyah has been currently reigning the film industry with back-to-back hits.

Prerna Arora, the creative force behind the cinematic spectacle, adds, "Thrilled with the response so far, it's a film very close to my heart. It unravels a tapestry of emotions, where love takes unexpected turns. The posters give a sneak peek into what to expect from this cinematic journey, I promise the story will keep you on the edge of your seats. This film is a celebration of modern love, and we can't wait to share the magic we've created. I hope this film will be accepted in the same way that my past films have, its the constant love and support from my fans that keeps me going and want to offer you the best, can't wait to share more soon"

Divyah Khosla Kumar on all the love she received, shares, " It's the most promising role I am playing so far and I can't express how happy and thrilled I am to see so much love coming my way already with first look coming out. Stepping into the world of 'Hero Heroine' is an experience that will be engraved in me forever. The script is a captivating blend of glamour and substance, and am thrilled to be part of a project that promises to be a visual and emotional spectacle. The second poster offers a sneak peek into the dual worlds of Priyadarshini and I am excited how this film holds many aspects that will blow your mind, can't wait for audiences to join us on this cinematic journey"

'Hero Heeroine,' a modern whirlwind romance is all set to featuring the diva, Divyah Khosla Kumar, unveil a cinematic blend of love and glamour with Prerna Arora's phenomenal guidance, and Suresh Krrisna's impeccable direction.

