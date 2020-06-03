Here's why Elli AvrRam desires Ranveer Singh as her partner

Bollywood actress Elli AvrRam is immensely gorgeous and talented and is grateful for the opportunities and work coming her way. In a recent interview, the actress spoke about audience appreciation for her character of Jessie in Malang and returning for Malang 2.

Elli also expressed her desire for Ranveer Singh and the fun she'd like to have with him. Speaking about the same to Bollywood Life, she said, "I'm a bit of an entertainer, even in my own house, even with myself. Like my help at home, they truly get entertained by me. So the first name I can think of is Ranveer Singh. I know I'd have so much fun with him, just like jumping around, doing crazy stuff, as in just all fun stuff, by being, just...you know...us...yeah. I need someone who can live up to my level because the kind of like the crazy vibe I have with myself, I think, only Ranveer Singh would be able to live up to it."

She further spoke about Jessie from Malang and said, "People want to see Jessie again. Everyone keeps telling me (emails and messages from fans, friends, and industry peers) that there has to be more of Jessie. It looks like there's going to be a sequel, like Malang 2. I hope that Mohit Suri is going to include Jessie in it, not only because I'd really love to be in it, but also because I think the audience would love to see Jessie again."

On the work front, Elli will next be seen in the Tamil film, Paris Paris, and Kannada film, Butterfly, both of which are official remakes of Bollywood movie, Queen, with Kajal Aggarwal and Parul Yadav reprising Kangana Ranaut's role in the Tamil and Kannada versions respectively.