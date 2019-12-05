Here's why Bhumi Pednekar loves to stalk Priyanka Chopra Jonas on social media

Bhumi Pednekar has been a force to be reckoned with ever since her debut in Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015. She is one of the most sought-after actresses in the business today.

Apart from being a brilliant actress Bhumi is also active on her social media channels and boasts of a huge fan following too.

But when it comes to stalking a celebrity, she is the same as the fans. Recently in an interview, Bhumi cheekily confessed to stalking celebrities on social media during an interview with Zoom TV along with co-stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

When Bhumi was asked which celebrity she loves to stalk, she revealed that she enjoys stalking global superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas, saying Priyanka has a "baller life".

"I love PeeCee so I am like constantly seeing what she's up to. I think she has a baller life", she said.

Recently during an episode of Koffee With Karan, when asked if she would date anyone else's boyfriend or husband in Bollywood, she had confessed to admiring PC's husband, Jonas Brothers band member, Nick Jonas as she thinks he is a sensation.

On the professional front, Bhumi is all set for the release of Mudassar Aziz's Pati Patni Aur Woh on December 6, 2019. The film is a remake of a1978 film of the same name, which starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, and Ranjeeta Kaur and was directed by BR Chopra. She is also all geared up for her next project which would be Karan Johar's period drama, Takht.