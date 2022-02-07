Here's why Lata Mangeshkar once refused to accept the Filmfare award

One of the all time greatest singers of India, Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital due to multiple organs failure. In her career spanning over eight decades, Lata Mangeshkar ruled the Bollywood industry with her mesmerising and haunting voice.

During her career, Lata Mangeshkar was honoured with several awards for her contribution to the Indian music industry. She was the recipient of three National Film Awards, seven Filmfare awards among others. In 1989, she was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

In 2001, Lata Mangeshkar was honoured with India's Highest Civilian Award, the Bharat Ratna. She was also honoured with Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Maharashtra Bhushan Award, NTR National Award and ANR National Award among others.

However, not many people know that the great singer once refused to accept the Filmfare award. Lata Mangeshkar has always been known for her strong values and principles with which she abided all her life. Even at the peak of her career she never compromised with her principles.

Why Lata Mangeshkar refused to accept the Filmfare award

In 1958, Lata Mangeshkar was nominated for best playback female singer for her song 'Aaja Re Pardesi' from the film Madhumati.

However, she refused to accept the Filmfare and objected it to being designed in the shape of a woman who had no clothes on it.

Following this, the organisers wrapped up the Filmfare award trophy with a cloth and presented it to her.